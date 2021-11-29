Contact Us
Support Surges For 17-Year-Old Newark Boy Killed In 'Violent' Shooting Spree

Nicole Acosta
Ya-Shawn Hansen
Ya-Shawn Hansen Photo Credit: GoFundMe screenshot

Support is growing for a 17-year-old Essex County boy who was killed along with eight other males earlier this month during a "violent" shooting spree in Newark.

Officers responded to Quitman Street in Newark on Nov. 16 and found Ya-Shawn Hansen and another male suffering from gunshot wounds, RLS Media reports citing local police.

Both victims were taken to University Hospital, where Hansen died a few days later on Nov. 19, the news outlet says.

Nearly $2,000 had been donated to a GoFundMe page set up for his funeral expenses.

"Duty was a very kind and loving young man who loved his family and his peers," the page's founder Barbara Waiters wrote.

He was always smiling."

No arrests have been made.

Click here to donate. Click here for the full story from RLS Media.

