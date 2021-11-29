Support Surges For 17-Year-Old Newark Boy Killed In 'Violent' Shooting Spree

Support is growing for a 17-year-old Essex County boy who was killed along with eight other males earlier this month during a "violent" shooting spree in Newark.

Officers responded to Quitman Street in Newark on Nov. 16 and found Ya-Shawn Hansen and another male suffering from gunshot wounds, RLS Media reports citing local police.

Both victims were taken to University Hospital, where Hansen died a few days later on Nov. 19, the news outlet says.

Nearly $2,000 had been donated to a GoFundMe page set up for his funeral expenses.

"Duty was a very kind and loving young man who loved his family and his peers," the page's founder Barbara Waiters wrote.

He was always smiling."

No arrests have been made.

