Stabbing, Robbery Suspects Captured In String Of Newark Incidents: Police

Three robbery suspects, one of whom also stabbed a victim, have been captured in Newark, authorities announced.

On Friday, March 24 around 2:25 a.m., Kevin A. Banegas-Benitez, 21, of Newark, stabbed a victim on the 300 block of Walnut Street, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.

The victim was treated for his injuries at University Hospital, and the suspect was also charged with possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, Frage said.

Five hours later, Hannah Karon, 30, of Newark was arrested and charged with a robbery that occurred at approximately 7:30 a.m. at Broad and William streets, police said. The victim was sitting in his vehicle when Karon entered the back seat. The victim fled, leaving behind his wallet that Karon had when police arrested him, according to Frage.

Samantha Jusino, 31, of Belleville, had been wanted for a robbery that occurred at approximately 12:50 p.m. on Jan. 30, at Caribe Supermarket on Mt. Prospect Avenue, authorities said.

Jusino walked into the store, took money from a tip jar, and fled. After she was identified as the suspect, detectives spotted Jusino at approximately 11 a.m. on March 17, at Second Avenue and East Broadway. In addition to robbery, she was also charged with resisting arrest when detectives took her into custody.

