Breaking News: Doc Accused Of Reckless, Harmful Breast, Penile Enlargement Injections In NJ, NY, CT, PA
Ski Mask Clad Men Busted In Montclair Burglaries, Police Say

Nicole Acosta
Faubourg Restaurant
Faubourg Restaurant Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Two men were arrested in connection with a restaurant burglary in Montclair and seven additional car thefts, authorities said.

Jorge Dalmaumartinez, 18, of West Orange, and Joseph Azofeifa, 19, of Montclair, were seen wearing ski masks and peering into cars in the parking lot of Faubourg Restaurant on Thursday around 6 a.m., according to Montclair Police Sgt. Terrence Turner.

Officers were flagged down by a worker at the Bloomfield Avenue restaurant, who said he had just arrived at work when he saw the men wearing masks inside the establishment, Turner said.

When officers arrived, they saw the men inside of the restaurant. The pair then fled on foot east on Bloomfield Avenue, according to police.

After a brief foot pursuit, officers apprehended the duo in the North Fullerton parking deck.

Both men were found with gloves, pliers, flashlights, and numerous debit/credit cards that did not belong to them, Turner said.

Azofeifa allegedly also had a knife on him.

Investigators later linked the men to seven other vehicle thefts that occurred during the night, as well as an attempted burglary at Trend Coffee and Tea House on Bloomfield Avenue, police said.

Vehicles were parked on Orange Road, South Fullerton Avenue, Valley Road, the Crescent parking deck, and Seymour Street when they were robbed, Turner said.

The men were each charged with burglary, possession of burglary tools, and obstruction by flight. Azofeifa was hit with an additional charge of unlawful possession of a weapon.

Additional charges are pending as the investigation continues. 

Anyone with information can contact Detective Steven Mateo at (973)509-4721.

