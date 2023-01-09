Shooting Suspect Sought In Newark

Newark police are searching for the man accused of shooting at a woman on a Fairmount street, authorities say.

The attack occurred just after 10 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, on the 100 block of South 9th Street, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said in a statement. The woman was not injured, and police say she knew the man who pulled the trigger.

Anthony "Mario" Williams is wanted for aggravated assault in connection to the shooting. Anyone with information on his whereabouts can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-877-695-8477, or by visiting the Newark police website.

