Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

SEEN THEM? Trio Wanted For Newark Paintball Attack

Cecilia Levine
Kahyri Perry, Justin Baldwin and Hassan Dunn
Kahyri Perry, Justin Baldwin and Hassan Dunn Photo Credit: Newark PD

Three men are wanted for attacking three young people with paintball guns earlier this month in Newark, authorities said.

Surveillance tapes captured Justin Baldwin, 39, Kahyri Perry, 26, and Hassan Dunn, 27, ambushing the youngsters at the at the Georgia King Village between 6:10 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., Sept. 14, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

Baldwin -- described as 5 feet 8 inches, and 180 pounds with brown eyes and black hair -- was seen handing out the paintball guns, Ambrose said.

He is known to frequent the Georgia King complex. 

Perry is 5 feet 6 inches, 180 pounds with brown eyes, black hair and is known to frequent a New Community Corporation complex. 

Dunn is 5 feet 8 inches and 145 pounds with brown eyes, black hair and is known to frequent South Orange and Fairmount avenues.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts to call the Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: www.newarkpd.org or through our Smartphone App available at iTunes and Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the App. See Less

