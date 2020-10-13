SEEN THEM? Newark Police Seek 8 Suspects Wanted For Assault, Weapon Possession

Some were wanted for aggravated assault, others for theft.

All eight suspects are being sought by Newark police on outstanding warrants.

The list of suspects is as follows, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said in a release Tuesday:

Jessa Ward, 24, of Newark: Wanted for aggravated assault and weapon possession

Wanted for aggravated assault and weapon possession Jeromy Lockett, 31, of Newark: Wanted for robbery, aggravated assault, weapon possession and conspiracy

Wanted for robbery, aggravated assault, weapon possession and conspiracy Ronald Robinson, 54, of Bloomfield: Wanted for aggravated assault and weapon possession

Wanted for aggravated assault and weapon possession Jerrell Darvin, 28, of Newark: Wanted for aggravated assault and weapon possession

Wanted for aggravated assault and weapon possession Jahlil Branch, 19, of East Orange: Wanted for receiving stolen property

Wanted for receiving stolen property Samirah Finklea, 29, of Newark: Wanted for receiving stolen property

Wanted for receiving stolen property Edson Dorsainvil, 22, of Elizabeth: Wanted for aggravated assault and weapon possession

Wanted for aggravated assault and weapon possession Stearling Diaz-Duarte, 27, of Newark: Wanted for aggravated assault, weapon possession and conspiracy

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of any of these suspects is asked to call the Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at www.newarkpd.org or through our Smartphone App available at iTunes and Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the App.

