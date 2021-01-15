Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
SEEN HIM? Police Seek Newark Man Missing Since November 2020

Cecilia Levine
Authorities in Newark are seeking the public's help locating an 81-year-old deaf man reported missing last month.

Segundo “Cuba” Aponte, 81, was last seen Dec. 7, 2020, and was last seen Nov. 26, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

Aponte lives on South 18th Street and frequents the 100 block of Roseville Avenue. 

He is described as 5’ 8” tall and 175 pounds, with a dark brown complexion, gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing an army jacket, gray dress pants and a brown scarf.

Director Ambrose urges anyone with information about the whereabouts of Segundo “Cuba” Aponte to call the Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: www.newarkpd.org or through our Smartphone App available at iTunes and Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the App. 

