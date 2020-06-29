SEEN HIM? Police Seek Man Wanted In Newark Shooting

Authorities are seeking the public's help locating a man they say was involved in a Newark shooting.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Marquise Bennett, who is connected to a shooting and other firearm offenses that occurred on the 300 block of 6th Avenue on June 13, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said in a release.

Anyone with information regarding Bennett’s whereabouts is asked to call the 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or visit www.newarkpd.org. All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential.

