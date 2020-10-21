Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
SEEN HIM? Police Seek Man Accused Of Assaulting Teen Girl In Montclair Burglary

Cecilia Levine
A man accused of assaulting a 17-year-old girl during a Montclair burglary is being sought by police.

The man demanded money from the girl at a home on Hillside Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Monday, Montclair police said.

When she didn't agree, he assaulted her, then fled with a laptop and cell phone, according to authorities.

The girl was taken to the hospital by a family member.

She described the man as being around 6 feet tall with a very thin and bony build, police said. He had large hands, big eyes and a gap between his two front teeth. He was dressed in all black "raggedy and dirty" clothing with an Army camouflaged face mask.

He is also believed to have a backpack possibly containing a hammer, the girl said.

Anyone with further information is urged to call Joseph Anderson at (973) 509-4707 or Sgt. Terence Turner at (973) 509-4730. 

