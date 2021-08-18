SEEN HIM? Police Searching For Boy Who Ran Away From Newark Hospital

Authorities in Newark are searching for a boy who they say ran away from a hospital last month.

Treshawn Daniels, 14, walked out of University Hospital while being transported by his DC&P worker to a group home July 28, police said.

The teen changed his clothes and then fled. He was apparently wearing black shorts and gray/yellow sneakers and a red hoodie.

According to MissingKids.Org, Treshawn could be in Atlantic County, Bayonne, or Jersey City.

