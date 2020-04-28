Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
SEEN HIM? Police Search For Newark Shooting Suspect

Valerie Musson
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Daquan Ragland, 29, who police say fired a gun near the area of 93-95 Clinton Pl. in Newark on Wednesday, April 15 around 4:20 p.m. Photo Credit: Newark NJ Department of Public Safety (Facebook)

Authorities are seeking the public's help locating a man who they say was involved in a Newark shooting.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Daquan Ragland, 29, who is accused of firing a gun near the area of 93-95 Clinton Pl. on Wednesday, April 15 around 4:20 p.m., Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said in a release.

The gunfire caused property damage, but no injuries were reported, authorities said.

Ragland, pictured above, is 5 feet 9 inches tall and 160 pounds, police say. He has a light brown complexion, black hair, a full beard and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Ragland’s whereabouts is urged to call the 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or visit www.newarkpd.org . All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential.

