SEEN HIM? Police Search For Man Accused Of Fleeing During Traffic Stop

Authorities in Newark are seeking the public's help locating a man who they say eluded police during a traffic stop.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Tauheed Jackson, who police say fled in a green 2006 BMW X3 during a traffic stop at Chelsea and Tremont avenues on Friday, May 22, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said in a release.

Anyone with information regarding Jackson’s whereabouts is urged to call the 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or visit www.newarkpd.org . All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential.

