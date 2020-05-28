Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
SEEN HIM? Police Search For Man Accused Of Fleeing During Traffic Stop

Valerie Musson
Tauheed Jackson
Tauheed Jackson Photo Credit: Newark NJ Department of Public Safety (Facebook)

Authorities in Newark are seeking the public's help locating a man who they say eluded police during a traffic stop.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Tauheed Jackson, who police say fled in a green 2006 BMW X3 during a traffic stop at Chelsea and Tremont avenues on Friday, May 22, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said in a release.

Anyone with information regarding Jackson’s whereabouts is urged to call the 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or visit www.newarkpd.org . All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential.

