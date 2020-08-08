SEEN HIM? Newark Police Seek Shooting Suspect

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a 23-year-old man connected to a shooting that injured one person in Newark last month, authorities said.

A man who was shot on the 100 block of Dickerson Street was treated at University Hospital following the 7:45 p.m. incident July 6, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

Eduardo Rodriguez was identified as a suspect, and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy, Ambrose said.

He is around 5 feet and 11 inches tall, and between 160 and 180 pounds with brown eyes.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Eduardo Rodriguez to call the Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: www.newarkpd.org or through our Smartphone App available at iTunes and Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the App.

