SEEN HIM? Newark Police Seek Missing Man, 67

Cecilia Levine
Henrique Manuel Dos Santos
Henrique Manuel Dos Santos Photo Credit: Newark PD

Authorities in Newark are seeking the public's help in locating a 67-year-old man.

Henrique Manuel Dos Santos was last seen around 11 a.m. Friday, and was reported missing from the 100 block of Central Avenue on Saturday, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

Dos Santos is 5’5” tall and approximately 200 pounds. He has a light complexion, sandy colored hair, and brown eyes. 

He was last seen wearing a burgundy jacket, white shirt, grey pants, dark colored framed eye glasses.

Dos Santos only speaks Portuguese suffers from a poor mental and physical health.

Director Ambrose urges anyone with information about the whereabouts of Henrique Manuel Dos Santos to call the Newark Police Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: www.newarkpd.org or through our Smartphone App available at iTunes and Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the App

