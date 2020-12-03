Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

SEEN HIM? Newark Police Seek Armed Robbery Suspect

Valerie Musson
Newark police are seeking this man in connection with an armed robbery.
Newark police are seeking this man in connection with an armed robbery. Photo Credit: Newark PD

Authorities are seeking the public's help identifying a man in connection with a Newark armed robbery.

The man pictured above was involved in an armed robbery on the 100 block of Bessemer Street Tuesday, police say.

The suspect is described as a black male in his late teens or early 20s wearing a dark jacket, tan pants, a dark mask and a dark backpack, authorities said.

He was last seen running toward Route 1 and 9, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is urged to call the 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or visit www.newarkpd.org . All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential.

