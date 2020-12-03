SEEN HIM? Newark Police Seek Armed Robbery Suspect

Authorities are seeking the public's help identifying a man in connection with a Newark armed robbery.

The man pictured above was involved in an armed robbery on the 100 block of Bessemer Street Tuesday, police say.

The suspect is described as a black male in his late teens or early 20s wearing a dark jacket, tan pants, a dark mask and a dark backpack, authorities said.

He was last seen running toward Route 1 and 9, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is urged to call the 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or visit www.newarkpd.org . All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential.

