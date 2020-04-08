SEEN HIM? Newark Man With Autism, 42, Missing Again

Authorities are asking the public's help in locating a Newark man with autism who is missing for the second time in one week.

Anthony Parejo, 42, was last seen near the 200 block of Keer Avenue around 11 a.m. Tuesday, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said in a release.

Parejo’s family describes his mental condition as “poor” and said he may be downtown or near Newark Penn Station, Ambrose said.

Parejo is between 5 feet 3 and 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs between 140 and 160 pounds. He has a light brown complexion, gray and white hair and brown eyes.

Parejo was previously reported missing in the same area on Tuesday, July 28 but was later was located unharmed, authorities said.

Ambrose urges anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Anthony Parejo to call the Department’s 24-hour Crime Stopper Tip Line at: 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: www.newarkpd.org or through the Smartphone app available at iTunes or on Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the app.

