SEEN HIM? Newark Man Wanted In Burglaries Of 2 Vehicles

Authorities in Newark are seeking a 23-year-old man wanted in connection with the burglaries of two vehicles.

A warrant was issued for the arrest of Jerry Bond, who police say broke into two cars parked on the 300 block of Ridgewood Avenue just before 12:15 p.m. on Feb. 24, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

Bond is described as 5’9” tall and 140 pounds. He has a medium complexion, black hair and brown eyes.

Director Ambrose urges anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jerry Bond to call the Department's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: www.newarkpd.org or through our Smartphone App available at iTunes or on Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the App.

