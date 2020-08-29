Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
SEEN HIM? Newark Carjacking Suspect Issued Warrant

Cecilia Levine
Shakur I. Harris
Shakur I. Harris Photo Credit: Newark PD

Police in Newark are seeking the public's help in locating a man wanted in a carjacking.

An arrest warrant was issued for Shakur I. Harris, who is accused in an incident that occurred Aug. 23 on the 200 block of S. 19th Street,  Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

Harris is approximately 5 feet and 5 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has tattoos on both arms and on the top of his right hand.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Harris is urged to call the Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: www.newarkpd.org or through our Smartphone App available at iTunes and Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the App.

