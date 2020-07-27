SEEN HIM? Missing Newark Man, 32, Suffers From Schizophrenia

Authorities are asking the public's help in locating a missing Newark man who reportedly suffers from Schizophrenia.

Max Soriano, 32, was last seen near East Kinney Street around 7 p.m. on Saturday, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

Soriano is between 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. He was last seen wearing an orange t-shirt, light blue jeans and prescription glasses and was riding a green bicycle, Ambrose said.

Soriano is also known to frequent the area of Riverfront Park and Riverbank, authorities said.

Ambrose urges anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Max Soriano to call the Department’s 24-hour Crime Stopper Tip Line at: 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: www.newarkpd.org or through our Smartphone app available at iTunes or on Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the app.

