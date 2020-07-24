SEEN HIM? Missing Newark Man, 23, Suffers From Schizophrenia, Depression

Authorities are asking the public's help in locating a missing Newark man.

Shawn Valentine Hartfield, 23, lives with family in Newark and was last seen going to the store at Eastern Parkway and Mt. Vernon Place between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Thursday, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said in a release.

He reportedly suffers from Schizophrenia and depression, Ambrose said.

Hartfield is between 5 feet 2 and 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has brown eyes, a medium brown complexion and black hair, Ambrose said.

Ambrose urges anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Shawn Valentine Hartfield to call the Department’s 24-hour Crime Stopper Tip Line at: 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: www.newarkpd.org or through our Smartphone app available at iTunes or on Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the app.

