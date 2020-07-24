Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Return to your home site

Menu

Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Nearby Towns

  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • Lyndhurst
    serves Lyndhurst, North Arlington & Wallington
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
  • Rutherford
    serves Carlstadt, East Rutherford & Rutherford
Breaking News: Law Enforcement Partnership Puts Jersey City Ex-Con Caught With Loaded Gun In Feds' Hands
DV Pilot Police & Fire

SEEN HIM? Missing Newark Man, 23, Suffers From Schizophrenia, Depression

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
SEEN HIM? Shawn Valentine Hartfield, 23, lives with family in Newark and was last seen going to the store at Eastern Parkway and Mt. Vernon Place between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Thursday, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.
SEEN HIM? Shawn Valentine Hartfield, 23, lives with family in Newark and was last seen going to the store at Eastern Parkway and Mt. Vernon Place between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Thursday, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said. Photo Credit: Newark NJ Department of Public Safety (Facebook)

Authorities are asking the public's help in locating a missing Newark man.

Shawn Valentine Hartfield, 23, lives with family in Newark and was last seen going to the store at Eastern Parkway and Mt. Vernon Place between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Thursday, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said in a release.

He reportedly suffers from Schizophrenia and depression, Ambrose said.

Hartfield is between 5 feet 2 and 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has brown eyes, a medium brown complexion and black hair, Ambrose said.

Ambrose urges anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Shawn Valentine Hartfield to call the Department’s 24-hour Crime Stopper Tip Line at: 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: www.newarkpd.org or through our Smartphone app available at iTunes or on Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the app.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Essex Daily Voice!

Serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.