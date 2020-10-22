SEEN HIM? Man Wanted For Aggravated Assault Of Newark EMT

Authorities in Newark are seeking the public's help locating a man wanted for punching an EMT.

Jonathan Reserve, 19, struck the victim with closed fists near Poe and South Orange avenues around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

The EMT was transported to University Hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Reserve is urged to call the Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: www.newarkpd.org or through our Smartphone App available at iTunes and Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the App.

