SEEN HIM? Man Broke Into Victim's Newark Home, Assaulted Him On Christmas, Police Say

Newark police are looking for an Irvington man who they said kicked down the door of a residential apartment and assaulted the resident on Christmas Day, authorities said.

Bryant L. Bookman, 27, is facing burglary and assault charges in the 12:50 a.m. incident on Unity Avenue, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

Police originally responded to reports of a suspicious individual in a car outside of a Unity Avenue home, Ambrose said.

One of the individuals, later identified as Bookman, kicked in the victim’s apartment door, then his bedroom door and assaulted him, police said.

Bookman is described as being 5’8’’ and 200 pounds with brown eyes and a dark complexion,

Ambrose urges anyone with information about Bookman to call the Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or file a report on the police division's website.

All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

