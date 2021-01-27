Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Return to your home site

Menu

Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Nearby Towns

  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • Lyndhurst
    serves Lyndhurst, North Arlington & Wallington
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
  • Rutherford
    serves Carlstadt, East Rutherford & Rutherford
Breaking News: Rutgers Scientist Who Developed First COVID-19 Saliva Test Dies Suddenly, 51
DV Pilot Police & Fire

SEEN HER? Newark Woman Missing Since December Has Heart-Shaped Tattoo On Her Chest

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Tyshareen D. Budale
Tyshareen D. Budale Photo Credit: Newark PD

Authorities are seeking a Newark woman last seen in late December 2020.

Tyshareen D. Budale, 27, was reported missing on Jan. 23, but had last been seen on Dec. 26, 2020 on the 400 block of South 15th Street, Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

Budale is described as 5’4” tall and 180 pounds with a medium brown complexion, brown eyes and a heart tattoo on her chest.

She also wears different colored wigs and also goes by “Dymo” or “Musha."

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Tyshareen Budale is urged to call the Department's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: www.newarkpd.org or through our Smartphone App available at iTunes or on Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the App.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Essex Daily Voice!

Serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.