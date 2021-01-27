SEEN HER? Newark Woman Missing Since December Has Heart-Shaped Tattoo On Her Chest

Authorities are seeking a Newark woman last seen in late December 2020.

Tyshareen D. Budale, 27, was reported missing on Jan. 23, but had last been seen on Dec. 26, 2020 on the 400 block of South 15th Street, Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

Budale is described as 5’4” tall and 180 pounds with a medium brown complexion, brown eyes and a heart tattoo on her chest.

She also wears different colored wigs and also goes by “Dymo” or “Musha."

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Tyshareen Budale is urged to call the Department's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: www.newarkpd.org or through our Smartphone App available at iTunes or on Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the App.

