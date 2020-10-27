SEEN HER? Newark Police Seek Missing Teenage Girl

Police in Newark are asking the public's help in locating a 14-year-old girl.

Damitra Smith was last seen in Newark's South Ward wearing pink pants, a red jacket and blue sneakers.

Damitra is 5 feet 4 inches tall and 130 pounds.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Damitra Smith is urged to call the Department's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS. All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: www.newarkpd.org or through the Newark Police Division Smartphone App available at iTunes and Google Play.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.