Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
SEEN HER? Missing Newark Woman Suffers From PTSD

Cecilia Levine
Anya Christie
Anya Christie Photo Credit: Newark PD

Authorities are asking the public's help in locating a missing Newark woman.

Anya Christie, 18, was last seen on the 100 block of Hillside Avenue on Tuesday, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

She reportedly suffers from PTSD and depression, Ambrose said.

Christie is 5 feet and 6 inches tall and 200 pounds. She has a light complexion, brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jean shorts and a gray sweatshirt.

Ambrose urges anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Anya Christie to call the Department’s 24-hour Crime Stopper Tip Line at: 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: www.newarkpd.org or through our Smartphone app available at iTunes or on Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the app.

