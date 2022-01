Police in Newark are turning to the public in locating an 11-year-old girl who went missing Saturday.

Xiomara Elizabeth Giron Soriano was last seen on the 100 block of Van Buren Street, and is known to request the East Ward and New York City.

She is 4'11" and weighs about 90 pounds with a light complexion, brown eyes, and long black wavy hair.

Anyone who knows where she may be is urged to call 1-877-NWK-TIPS.

