ROUNDUP: 19 Weapons Seized, 12 Arrested In Newark

More than a dozen firearms were recovered in a series of gun arrests in Newark since last week, authorities said.

The firearms were recovered in the city’s dozen gun arrests between Dec. 6 and Dec. 12, Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said in a release.

In addition to being charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, many suspects face other charges, including robbery and kidnapping, authorities said.

Scroll down to view the full list of suspects:

Zakie T. Hinton, 19, of Bloomfield, also charged with receiving stolen property

Bomani S. Duncan, 23, of Bloomfield, also charged with receiving stolen property

Alsalik Leverson, 18, of Irvington, also charged with possession of a prohibited weapon

A 16-year-old Newark male, also charged with CDS distribution within 1,000 feet of a school, marijuana possession, and possession of a prohibited weapon

Kain Kourouma 20, of Newark, also charged with CDS possession, CDS distribution within 1,000 feet of a school and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose

Elijah Muhammad-Outen, 21, of Newark, also charged with CDS possession and two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon

Tommy Francois, 22, of Newark, also charged with robbery, kidnapping and criminal restraint

Charles Curry, 45, of Newark, also charged with marijuana possession, obstruction of justice, resisting arrest and certain persons prohibited from weapon possession

Fredrick L. Smith, 44, of Newark, also charged with aggravated assault, obstruction of justice and resisting arrests

Hassan D. Fair, 24, of Newark

Dominick Carpio, 30, of Newark, also charged with CDS possession, CDS distribution, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose

Tawan Hatten, 27, of Newark, also charged with marijuana possession, CDS distribution within 1,000 feet of a school and possession of a prohibited weapon

“I thank our residents for partnering with Police in helping us to removing these illegal guns from our streets,” Director Ambrose said. “We would have more victims and more grieving families if it wasn’t for their great work.”

