Road Rage Robbery Pepper-Sprayer Nabbed In Newark, Police Say

A woman wanted for a road rage robbery was arrested in Newark, authorities announced Tuesday.

Tiffany A. Patterson, 36, is accused of pepper-spraying a woman and stealing her purse after a road rage incident that occurred near 14th Avenue and South 12th Street around 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said.

The victim’s purse contained $400 in cash, AirPods, credit cards, and other personal property, O’Hara said.

Patterson, of Irvington, turned herself into police Tuesday after detectives posted photos requesting the public’s help identifying her on social media.

She was charged with robbery, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

“Aggressive and distracted driving is dangerous and often precipitates road rage,” Director O’Hara said.

“Those who find themselves in a potential road rage incident should stay calm and not engage with another motorist. If another driver is engaging in threatening behavior, simply call police or drive to the nearest police station.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.