REWARD: $5,000 Offered To Help Find Newark Murder Suspects

Authorities in Essex County are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the individuals involved in the murder of an East Orange man.

Marquis Forman, 27, of East Orange was shot near 712 Springfield Ave. in Newark shortly before 7:45 p.m. on Jan. 15, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II said. He later died of his injuries.

The suspects were last seen traveling south on South 20th Street towards Avon Avenue in a silver Caravan, authorities said.

Investigators urge anyone with information about this case to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432 .

