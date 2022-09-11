Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Return to your home site

Menu

Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Nearby Sites

  • Lyndhurst
    serves Lyndhurst, North Arlington & Wallington
  • Rutherford
    serves Carlstadt, East Rutherford & Rutherford
  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
Breaking News: Port Authority Officer Who Pitched In MLB Killed By Wrong-Way Driver On NJ Turnpike
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Reports Of Suspicious Package Place Newark Airport Terminal On Lockdown

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Police presence at Newark Airport.
Police presence at Newark Airport. Photo Credit: The Lakewood Scoop (with permission)

Terminal C of Newark Airport was placed on lockdown as authorities investigated reports of a suspicious package on Sunday, Sept. 11, authorities said.

The report came in sometime after 1 p.m., and Level 1 was evacuated with the terminal locked down as a precaution, Port Authority police tell Daily Voice. An all-clear was given at 1:45 p.m.

There were 59 flight delays, and the FAA was holding flight activity for arriving flights until 2:30 p.m.

to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.