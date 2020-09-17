Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Report: Neighbors Call 911 For Woman Bound, Sexually Assaulted By Date In Newark

Cecilia Levine
725 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Newark
725 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Newark Photo Credit: Google Maps

A woman yelling for help was bound and sexually assaulted by her date in a third-floor Newark apartment, according to a news report.

Neighbors in the apartment building at 725 Martin Luther King Boulevard called 911 when they heard the woman yelling for help just after midnight Wednesday, RLS Media reports.

Police responded to the building around 12:40 a.m., and were told the woman had been sexually assaulted by an acquaintance while on a date, a spokeswoman for the Newark Police Department told Daily Voice.

The woman was transported to the hospital for evaluation. 

The incident remains under investigation and police did not release further information.

