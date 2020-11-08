Report: Door Of Suspect Vehicle Nearly Torn Off In Fatal Newark Hit-Run Crash

A Newark pedestrian was killed by a hit-and-run driver Saturday night.

The driver's side door of a suspect vehicle with Ohio plates was nearly torn off, ABC7 reports.

The crash occurred at Lyons and Schuyler avenues around 7:15 p.m.

The victim, whose identity had not been released as of Sunday morning, was reportedly taken to Newark Beth Israel Medical Center where they were pronounced dead.

An Essex County Prosecutor's Office spokesperson said more information would be made available shortly.

