Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Breaking News: Wedding Guest Killed By Hit-Run Driver Outside Route 17 Catering Hall
Police & Fire

Report: Door Of Suspect Vehicle Nearly Torn Off In Fatal Newark Hit-Run Crash

Cecilia Levine
Lyons and Schuyler Avenues in Newark
Lyons and Schuyler Avenues in Newark Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Newark pedestrian was killed by a hit-and-run driver Saturday night.

The driver's side door of a suspect vehicle with Ohio plates was nearly torn off, ABC7 reports.

The crash occurred at Lyons and Schuyler avenues around 7:15 p.m.

The victim, whose identity had not been released as of Sunday morning, was reportedly taken to Newark Beth Israel Medical Center where they were pronounced dead.

An Essex County Prosecutor's Office spokesperson said more information would be made available shortly.

