Prosecutor: Newark Man Kills Landlord Doing Maintenance Work During Attempted Robbery

A 51-year-old landlord doing maintenance at one of his Newark properties was shot and killed by a 26-year-old man trying to rob him on Saturday, authorities said.

Agustin “Orlando” Pichardo and a relative were doing maintenance a property he owns on the 100 block of 7th Street when he was shot and killed by Marquise Smith, in an attempted armed robbery, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Newark Public Safety Director Brian O’Hara said.

Pichardo was rushed to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:13 p.m., authorities said.

Smith was being held at the Essex County Correctional Facility.

