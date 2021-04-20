Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Return to your home site

Menu

Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Nearby Towns

  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • Lyndhurst
    serves Lyndhurst, North Arlington & Wallington
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
  • Rutherford
    serves Carlstadt, East Rutherford & Rutherford
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Prosecutor: Newark Man Kills Landlord Doing Maintenance Work During Attempted Robbery

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Marquise Smith
Marquise Smith Photo Credit: Essex County Prosecutor's Office

A 51-year-old landlord doing maintenance at one of his Newark properties was shot and killed by a 26-year-old man trying to rob him on Saturday, authorities said.

Agustin “Orlando” Pichardo and a relative were doing maintenance a property he owns on the 100 block of 7th Street when he was shot and killed by Marquise Smith, in an attempted armed robbery, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Newark Public Safety Director Brian O’Hara said.

Pichardo was rushed to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:13 p.m., authorities said.

Smith was being held at the Essex County Correctional Facility.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Essex Daily Voice!

Serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.