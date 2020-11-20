Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Return to your home site

Menu

Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Nearby Towns

  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • Lyndhurst
    serves Lyndhurst, North Arlington & Wallington
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
  • Rutherford
    serves Carlstadt, East Rutherford & Rutherford
Breaking News: Hasbrouck Heights Man, 32, Charged With Selling Untraceable 'Ghost Guns'
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Prosecutor: Essex County Woman, 27, Fatally Shot In Newark

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Essex County Prosecutor's Office
Essex County Prosecutor's Office Photo Credit: Essex County Prosecutor's Office via Facebook

A 27-year-old Essex County woman was shot and killed in Newark Thursday evening, authorities said.

Rachel Swisher, of Newark, was fatally shot in the area of Halsey Street and West Kinney Street around 7:30 p.m., acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, Stephens said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force at 1-877 TIPS- 4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Essex Daily Voice!

Serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.