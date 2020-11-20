Prosecutor: Essex County Woman, 27, Fatally Shot In Newark

A 27-year-old Essex County woman was shot and killed in Newark Thursday evening, authorities said.

Rachel Swisher, of Newark, was fatally shot in the area of Halsey Street and West Kinney Street around 7:30 p.m., acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, Stephens said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force at 1-877 TIPS- 4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

