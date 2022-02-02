Prison Guard Honored For Saving Baby On NJ Turnpike Strangles Estranged Wife: Report

A Manhattan prison guard once honored by former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg for saving a baby's life on the NJ Turnpike was arrested for beating and strangling his estranged wife on New Year's, the New York Post reports.

Shon Brown slashed his wife's car tires then followed her ride home to Yonkers demanding to know where she had been, before screaming at her and throwing her into a glass wall, the outlet says citing a criminal complaint filed in Westchester County, NY.

Brown then choked the woman until she passed out and yelled "I'm going to kill you," before leaving, The Post says citing police.

The next day, when the woman went to buy new tires, Brown apparently showed up at the shop and offered to pay, noting that he hired someone to follow her home and slash her tires. Yonkers police issued an arrest warrant for Brown, who surrendered on Jan. 27 on charges of assault, stalking, strangulation, endangering the welfare of a child and menacing, court documents show.

Brown is assistant deputy warden at the Manhattan Detention Complex, also known as The Tombs. In 2013, he was honored during a ceremony on Rikers Island for rescuing a pregnant woman and her 17-month-old baby when their car overturned on the New Jersey Turnpike on Father's Day 2013. Brown joined the department in 1996.

Click here for more from the New York Post.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.