Police: Two Injured, Building Damaged In 25-Person Brawl Outside Essex County Bagel Shop

Two people were injured and a building damaged in a 25-person brawl outside an Essex County bagel shop over the weekend, authorities said.

The fight broke out near Royal Bagel & Deli on Bloomfield Avenue Dec. 12, Montclair Police said.

As officers arrived to break up the scene, most of the people involved fled the scene in various directions; however, two men with cuts on their hands were detained but refused medical attention, police said.

Further investigation showed the brawl started at Antika Grill, located down the street, police said.

Two windows and the front glass door at Royal Bagel were shattered in the fight as well, authorities said.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Montclair Police Department.

