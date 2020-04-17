Police: Teen Killed In Newark Shooting

A Newark teen died at the hospital after being shot Thursday, authorities said.

Nasir Clayton, 17, of Newark was shot on the 300 block of 14th Avenue shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said in a joint release.

Clayton was taken to University Hospital and pronounced dead at 1:37 p.m., authorities said.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.