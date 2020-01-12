Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Return to your home site

Menu

Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Nearby Towns

  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • Lyndhurst
    serves Lyndhurst, North Arlington & Wallington
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
  • Rutherford
    serves Carlstadt, East Rutherford & Rutherford
Breaking News: Priority Males: Feds Charge North Jersey Pair With $6M Postage Scam
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Police Seek Missing Newark Girl, 15

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Keirha Moore
Keirha Moore Photo Credit: Newark PD

Newark police are seeking the public's help locating a 15-year-old girl.

Keirha Moore was reported missing on Friday, Nov. 27, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

Keirha, who has runaway previously, was last seen at 11 p.m. near Cedar Avenue near Arsdale Place on Nov. 26, Ambrose said.

Keirha is 5 feet and 3 inches tall, and 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray headband, black hooded sweatshirt, black jeans and black Puma sneakers.

Director Ambrose urges anyone with information about the whereabouts of Keirha Moore to call the Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: www.newarkpd.org or through our Smartphone App available at iTunes and Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Essex Daily Voice!

Serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.