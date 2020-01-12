Police Seek Missing Newark Girl, 15

Newark police are seeking the public's help locating a 15-year-old girl.

Keirha Moore was reported missing on Friday, Nov. 27, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

Keirha, who has runaway previously, was last seen at 11 p.m. near Cedar Avenue near Arsdale Place on Nov. 26, Ambrose said.

Keirha is 5 feet and 3 inches tall, and 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray headband, black hooded sweatshirt, black jeans and black Puma sneakers.

Director Ambrose urges anyone with information about the whereabouts of Keirha Moore to call the Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: www.newarkpd.org or through our Smartphone App available at iTunes and Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.