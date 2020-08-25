Police Seek Man Accused Of Robbing Victim Of Gold Chain On Newark Street

Police are seeking a suspect accused of robbing a victim of a gold chain on a Newark street in broad daylight.

Tyrone Jackson, 47, is wanted in the Aug. 10 assault at Nichols and Pulaski streets, around 1 p.m., Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

Jackson, known to frequent the area around the Bradley Court housing complex, is described as being 5 feet and 8 inches tall, and between 140 and 150 pounds.

He has brown eyes, black hair and a dark complexion, and is nicknamed Al-Hood.

The warrant for Jackson charges him with aggravated assault, conspiracy and robbery.

While detectives investigating this incident are seeking the public’s help in quickly identifying this suspect, Director Ambrose urges anyone with information about him to call the Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: www.newarkpd.org or through our Smartphone App available at iTunes and Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the App.

