Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Police Seek Help Identifying Man In Newark Shooting

Cecilia Levine
The man is wanted for questioning in last Wednesday's incident at Chancellor Avenue and Schley Street, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said. Photo Credit: Newark PD

Police in Newark are seeking the public's help identifying a man wanted in a shooting.

The man is wanted for questioning in last Wednesday's incident at Chancellor Avenue and Schley Street, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

The suspect is described as a man with a medium complexion and long dark dreadlocks, wearing a dark colored baseball style hat backwards, long-sleeve white shirt, blue jeans, and light colored sneakers.

Anyone with information can call the Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

