Police Seek Help Identifying Man In Newark Shooting

Police in Newark are seeking the public's help identifying a man wanted in a shooting.

The man is wanted for questioning in last Wednesday's incident at Chancellor Avenue and Schley Street, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

The suspect is described as a man with a medium complexion and long dark dreadlocks, wearing a dark colored baseball style hat backwards, long-sleeve white shirt, blue jeans, and light colored sneakers.

Anyone with information can call the Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

