Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Return to your home site

Menu

Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Nearby Towns

  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • Lyndhurst
    serves Lyndhurst, North Arlington & Wallington
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
  • Rutherford
    serves Carlstadt, East Rutherford & Rutherford
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Police Seek Gunman Who Killed 25-Year-Old Newark Man In Park

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Newark resident Godfrey J. Jones, 25, was shot while sitting on a bench at Weequahic Park on the morning of August 6, 2018, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II said in a release.
Newark resident Godfrey J. Jones, 25, was shot while sitting on a bench at Weequahic Park on the morning of August 6, 2018, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II said in a release. Photo Credit: Essex County Prosecutor's Office

Police are seeking the gunman who they say fatally shot a 25-year-old Newark man in a park.

Godfrey J. Jones was shot while sitting on a bench at Weequahic Park on the morning of August 6, 2018, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II said in a release.

Investigations indicate that two men approached Jones before one of them shot and killed him, authorities said.

The Essex County Sheriff’s Crime Stoppers Program is offering an award of up to $10,000 for any information that leads to an arrest.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Essex Daily Voice!

Serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Essex Daily Voice!

Serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.