Police Seek Gunman Who Killed 25-Year-Old Newark Man In Park

Police are seeking the gunman who they say fatally shot a 25-year-old Newark man in a park.

Godfrey J. Jones was shot while sitting on a bench at Weequahic Park on the morning of August 6, 2018, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II said in a release.

Investigations indicate that two men approached Jones before one of them shot and killed him, authorities said.

The Essex County Sheriff’s Crime Stoppers Program is offering an award of up to $10,000 for any information that leads to an arrest.

