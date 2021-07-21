Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Police Probe Deadly Shooting Of Woman In Newark

Nicole Acosta
200 block of South 10th Street
200 block of South 10th Street Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Police in Essex County are investigating after a woman was fatally struck by gunfire in Newark Tuesday night, authorities said.

Leeana Cottle, 21, of Newark was shot on the 200 block of South 10th Street around 11:30 p.m, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara.

She was taken by EMS to University Hospital where she was pronounced dead 20 minutes later, authorities said.

Authorities confirm one person is in custody. No information was made public about their identity.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. 

