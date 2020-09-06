Police: Newark Trio With Heroin, Cocaine, Assault Rifle Charged With Intent To Distribute

Three Newark men are facing a slew of charges after they were found with cocaine, heron and an assault rifle, authorities said.

Quadir Whitehead, 27, Damon Dunston, 19, and Najee Gregory, 22, were arrested near Harding Terrace and Bergen Street Saturday, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

All were charged with intent to distribute, along with heroin and cocaine distribution within 1,000 feet of a school.

Whitehead and Gregory were also arrested on charges relating to burglary, conspiracy and weapons-related offenses.

