Breaking News: NJ Mail Thief Who Kicked, Bit Officer In Fierce Fight Released By Judge
Police: Newark Man Used U-Haul Truck To Steal ATM From Hair Braiding Salon

Cecilia Levine
Laquan J. Wright
Laquan J. Wright Photo Credit: Newark PD

A man used a U-Haul truck to steal an ATM machine from a Newark hair braiding salon, authorities said.

Laquan J. Wright, 28, a city resident, broke into the 16th Avenue salon overnight last week and removed the machine, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

Police were called to the scene at 6:50 a.m., last Saturday, on reports that the ATM machine was missing from Deedee African Hair Braiding salon, police said.

Wright was identified as a suspect and arrested Oct. 22. He was charged with burglary, theft, criminal mischief, possession of burglary tools, conspiracy and tampering with evidence.

