Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Return to your home site

Menu

Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Nearby Towns

  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • Lyndhurst
    serves Lyndhurst, North Arlington & Wallington
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
  • Rutherford
    serves Carlstadt, East Rutherford & Rutherford
Breaking News: Chief: Merchant's 'Pointless' Firing Of Blank Gun At Route 17 Shopping Center Endangered Police
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Police: Newark Man Robbed City Resident At Knifepoint

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Tyrone Boykins
Tyrone Boykins Photo Credit: Newark PD

A 24-year-old Newark man was in custody on accusations he robbed a city resident at knifepoint, authorities said.

Police responded to a call about a robbery in progress on the 400 block of Ferry Street around 3:45 p.m., where a victim told officers that a man with a box cutter took his phone and money, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

Officers on patrol arrested Tyrone Boykins moments later, when they saw him in the neighborhood several blocks away at Wilson Avenue and Kossuth Street, Ambrose said. 

He was charged with robbery and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Essex Daily Voice!

Serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.