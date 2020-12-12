Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police: Newark Man Found At Bayonne Hotel With Abducted Woman, Loaded Firearm, Cocaine

Cecilia Levine
Dominick Carpio
Dominick Carpio Photo Credit: Google Maps/Newark PD

A Newark man who abducted a woman from a Bayonne 7-Eleven was found at a nearby hotel Friday morning with the victim, crack cocaine and a loaded firearm, authorities said.

Newark police and members of the Community Focus Team responding to the Rivera Hotel on Clinton Avenue found Dominick Carpio, 30, inside a hotel room with the missing woman, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said. 

A loaded firearm, approximately 7 grams of crack cocaine, 27 empty glass vials and a scale were recovered from Carpio by police, Ambrose said.

Carpio -- who knew the victim -- was arrested and is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, CDS possession, CDS distribution and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Carpio faces additional charges on the alleged abduction from Bayonne Police.

These charges are merely accusations. This suspect is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

