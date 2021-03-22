Police: Newark Burglar Sets Clothes On Fire, Kicks Officer, Jumps Off Balcony As House Burns

A 34-year-old Newark burglar was arrested after setting clothes on fire in the living room igniting of the victim's home, igniting a two-alarm blaze -- then kicking a responding officer and jumping off a balcony, authorities said.

Naim Workman, 34, knew the victim whose Hobson Street home he entered around 9:50 p.m. Sunday, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

Workman used lighter fluid to ignite clothing on a living room sofa on fire, then threw the burning garments at police, Ambrose said.

Workman kicked an officer before jumping off a balcony, as nearly 70 firefighters responded to knock down the fire, police said.

He was immediately arrested and charged with burglary, resisting arrest and aggravated assault upon a police officer, Ambrose said.

He also was also charged with contempt on two outstanding warrants. Other charges are pending.

Workman was transported to University Hospital for treatment of his injuries. Police at the scene were also transported to the hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

The fire was considered under control at 10:44 p.m.

This fire remains under investigation by the Newark Fire Division’s Arson Unit.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.