Police: Montclair Shooting Suspect Arrested, Victim Critical

One person was arrested and another in critical condition after a Tuesday afternoon shooting in Montclair, authorities said.

The victim was taken to University Hospital in Newark after the 2 p.m. shooting on Greenwood Avenue, and a man identified by a witness as having fled the scene was in police custody, Chief Todd Conforti said.

The shooter and victim apparently know each other, and more charges were pending an investigation by the Essex County Prosecutor's Office, the chief said.

"I received confirmation from public safety officials that this is an isolated incident that is now under control," Councilor-at-Large Peter Yacobellis said in a statement. "The public should know there is no imminent threat to their safety."

