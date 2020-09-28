Police ID Woman, 29, Killed In Maplewood Hit-Run

Authorities have identified the victim of an early-morning Maplewood hit-and-run as a 29-year-old Irvington woman.

Johanne L. Barthelemy was struck outside of her Nissan Murano near 1016 Chancellor Avenue around 2:50 Monday morning, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Maplewood Police Chief Jimmy Devaul said.

Barthelemy was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.