Police ID Pedestrian Struck, Killed By SUV In Orange

A 60-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a car in Orange, authorities said.

Dilonna Mauricio, of Orange, was crossing High Street near the Park Avenue intersection when she was hit by an Acura MDX around 5:45 a.m. Thursday, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Orange Police Director Todd R. Warren said.

She was taken to University Hospital in Newark where she was pronounced dead at 6:20 a.m. The driver of the Acura remained at the scene.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No charges have been filed against the driver

